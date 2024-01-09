Police investigate alleged attempted suicide

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged attempted suicide in Grand Bahama this week.

According to reports, a 21-year-old woman was found in a car with multiple wounds on her left wrist near a canal on Silver Point Drive on Monday. The woman was found by family members shortly before noon in her vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported in private vehicle to the hospital for medical attention and evaluation.