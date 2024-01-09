Teen charged with causing harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old male was granted bail after he was accused of injuring someone in a fight outside the mall last November.

The juvenile defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, was charged with causing harm before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The defendant’s guardians were present for his arraignment.

The defendant allegedly injured a fellow male student during a fight outside the Mall at Marathon on November 30, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to charge, the defendant was granted $1,500 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail he is to obey a 6pm to 8am daily residential curfew.

The trial in this matter begins on May 24.