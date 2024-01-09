Teen sent to Simpson Penn after being charged with Christmas Day murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy was sent to Simpson Penn yesterday after he allegedly fatally shot a 38-year-old man on Jerome Avenue on Christmas Day.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, with murder.

The defendant was charged in the presence of his guardians. Mark Penn represented the accused.

The defendant allegedly shot and killed Mervin McKinney on the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Corlet Road on December 25, 2023

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused was told that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The defendant will be sent to the Simpson Penn Center for Boys until the higher court grants him bail.

The VBI in this matter is set for service on March 21.