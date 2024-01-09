Two charged with separate counts of murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN are behind bars after they were allegedly involved in two separate murders in New Providence in the last month.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Malek Sawyer, 22, and Tameko Dorsette aka “Deangelo Dorsette”, 34, with separate counts of murder.

Wendawn Miller-Frazer represented the defendant Sawyer.

Sawyer, along with a male accomplice, allegedly shot and killed Jermaine Williams outside a residence on Martin Close on the evening of December 22, 2023.

Dorsette allegedly beat 50-year-old Darrell Ferguson to death in a park in Miller’s Height on the night of January 5.

The victim died in hospital from apparent head injuries.

The accused were told that their respective matters would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants them bail.

Their VBIs are slated for service on May 26.