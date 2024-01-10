Tourist dies after snorkelling

A TOURIST died on Wednesday after getting into difficulty while snorkelling during a visit to The Bahamas.

The Asian man from New Jersey, aged 66, had been snorkelling at Athol Island, but collapsed as he tried to board a vessel shortly before 11am, police reported.

The man was administered CPR by boat crew members and was transported to Paradise Island where emergency medical technicians awaited his arrival. He remained unresponsive and was taken to hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead.