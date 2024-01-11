Adderley and Bain Jr to sign with Mets and Blue Jays

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The International Elite Sports Academy 2024 signing class will feature Bohan Adderley and Javado “JT” Bain Jr who are both looking to take the next step on their baseball journeys. Adderley has committed to the New York Mets, while Bain will sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. The two I-Elite prospects will make their signings official with the respective teams next week Monday and Tuesday.

Adderley, who plays as a centre fielder and shortstop, is grateful to embark on his new path with the Mets.

“It feels great because I know that the team is invested in me and they have a plan for me. I feel safe going there because it feels like it is not just any pick but they actually like me and want to see the best version of me,” he said.

Although the 6-foot-3 shortstop, who is also right handed, will now enter a new arena, he has some expectations for himself as he prepares for his next sporting milestone.

“My goals are to be a leader on the team, leading the team and just being the best teammate that I can be to my teammates. Also, I want to be the best player for all the other coaches and the organisation and of course make it to the big leagues,” he said.

With the foundation set by the I-Elite Sports Academy, including the various opportunities for exposure via frequent traveling, allowing players to display their talent at showcases and placing emphasis on training, Adderley was thankful for their continued support.

“It was continuous trips over the summer and sometimes in the fall which allowed for scouts to see us play in games and showcases. They definitely put a lot of effort into us whether it was food, gym and training. It was a lot of effort put into us so they helped a lot,” he said.

The swift shortstop offered a special thanks to his family for their support over the years leading up to this momentous occasion.

Bain, who is an infielder and outfielder, narrowed his list of teams, which included the St Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox, down to the Blue Jays. He was excited to start the new experience which not only involves baseball but more opportunities for travel and meeting new people.

“It feels great I am very excited and waiting to see this new chapter of my life and where exactly it is going to take me. I wanted to sign with the Blue Jays because of their development and my teammates,” he said.

The 5-foot-7 Class of 2024 prospect credited the work of I-Elite Sports Academy in helping him get to this next step.

“They were consistent with the showcases and making sure the scouts saw me. They paid a lot of attention to me and they flew scouts down to see me. Because I come from I-Elite I like to push. I know I have to work harder and be consistent to continue to prove myself to everyone,” he said. The duo will complete their signings next week beginning with Bain at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium on Monday followed by Adderley at the Charlottesville ClubHouse on Tuesday.