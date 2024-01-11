Man dies after shooting in Montell Heights

A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in Montell Heights on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, the victim, along with a female friend, were leaving the relatives of the female when the victim’s vehicle experienced mechanical difficulties.

As they waited inside the vehicle, a male dressed in dark clothing and a ski mask approached, opened the driver's side door and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

During the incident, the female was unharmed and sought refuge in the home of a relative.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist in solving this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).