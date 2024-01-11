SHOOTING INCIDENT: Man being questioned after woman killed, toddler in critical condition

Police are questioning a 27-year-old man of Lily of the Valley Corner in connection with a shooting incident on Thursday that has left a 56-year-old woman dead and her two-year-old grandson in critical condition in hospital.

The toddler was in a grey car with three women at around 11am, when a man reportedly emerged from bushes and opened fire on the car. The driver drove to the Quakoo St Police Station and one of the women and the toddler were taken to hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries at hospital, police said.

Moments later, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department acting on intelligence returned to the area where they arrested the suspect.

Police are aggressively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.

Briefing press this morning, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “Something is wrong with that and I’m calling on all right thinking male and females to step up. We cannot allow a few males who lack home training to continue this scourge on our country.”