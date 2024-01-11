SHOOTING INCIDENT: Man being questioned after woman killed, toddler in critical condition

Police are questioning a 27-year-old man of Lily of the Valley Corner in connection with a shooting incident on Thursday that has left a 56-year-old woman dead and her two-year-old grandson in critical condition in hospital.
The toddler was in a grey car with three women at around 11am, when a man reportedly emerged from bushes and opened fire on the car. The driver drove to the Quakoo St Police Station and one of the women and the toddler were taken to hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries at hospital, police said.
Moments later, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department acting on intelligence returned to the area where they arrested the suspect.
Police are aggressively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.
Briefing press this morning, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “Something is wrong with that and I’m calling on all right thinking male and females to step up. We cannot allow a few males who lack home training to continue this scourge on our country.”
Comments
Sickened 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
I'm doing a quick pole: Would you rather have gang members killing both other gang members and innocent civilians OR police killing known gang members?
AnObserver 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
The latter would be most effective, and most humane.
DonAnthony 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
Praying does not seem to be helping🤔, PM better go to plan B.
John 8 hours, 50 minutes ago
Were there two incidents where women were shot today or just this one. Some are saying two other women were shot and taken to the hospital this morning.
John 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
“Something is wrong with that and I’m calling on all right thinking male and females to step up. We cannot allow a few males who lack home training to continue this scourge on our country.” , So haven’t we been hearing this narrative for ways too long? Even before Chief Superintendent Skippings assumed her post, we were being told ‘it is only a few rotten males wreaking havoc on the rest of society. The triple digit murders started some thirty years ago and if you average 100 murders for thirty years, that’s about 3,000 dead people, mostly males. And the people who were doing the killings in the 1990’s and not the ones committing murders today! How fo you know? Police own statistics say both the victims and perpetrators of murder are usually under 30 years of age and usually male ( until recently when women and children and now shooting victims). And the reverse is also true: some of the persons committing murder today were not yet born in the 1990’s. The point is the few men with no home training are constantly and vigorously being replaced and replenished. This is a SOCIAL problem BEFORE it becomes a police problem! Help take some stress of superintendent Skippings and get some social workers and social programs in place. Identify the hood looms with no home training and deal with them BEFORE they commit murder!
LastManStanding 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Government needs to take notes from El Salvador, a rare success story in a region plagued with similar issues.
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Yep more social workers and More money. That will do it.
