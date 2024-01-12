Bail for man accused of shop breaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail after he was accused of breaking into the same shop twice in Cat Island earlier this month

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Pedro Miller, 44, with two counts of shop breaking.

Miller allegedly broke into Carolyn Pratt’s shop in Cove, Cat Island, on two occasions between January 4 and 6.

After electing to continue his matter before the magistrate and pleading not guilty to the offence, Miller was informed that he is to be fitted with a monitoring device as a term of his bail. He must also sign in at the New Bight Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday.

Miller’s trial begins on April 17.