Clubs & Societies January 12th, 2024

Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, president Dominique Gaitor and the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength” made our annual visit to the Good Samaritan Home for the Aged, Yellow Elder Gardens.



Our purpose was to serenade the residents with the singing of Christmas Carols, and to provide them with a Christmas treat. While we sung carols, lead by PLG Benjamin Whyte on the keyboard, members served each resident with a plate of fruits and cakes. In addition, we also donated cleaning supplies to the home. We feel as an organisation that we must give back to our seniors and let them know they are loved, cherished and appreciated for their contributions to our community and country.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organised on September 24, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda & Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.

Cancer Society of The Bahamas

This year, the Cancer Society’s Stride For Life Fun Run Walk will take place on Saturday, February 24th, at 6am, and we’re encouraging everyone to take advantage of our early bird special!

Ending on January 31, our Early Bird Special allows adults to register for $25 and children 12 years and under to register for $15. However, starting February 1, the registration fee for adults will increase to $30, while the registration fee for children 12 years and under will rise to $20.

If you’d like to participate in this exhilarating, worthwhile event, register at https://cancersocietybahamas.org/stride-for-life-2024.

For a cost of $30 each, you can purchase a Commemorative Sign, which will be displayed on the grounds of the Cancer Society for the entire month of February.

Please send the following information to admin@cancersocietybahamas.org:

• The name and a picture of the survivor or fallen angel

• The type of cancer

For more information, call (242) 323-4441 or (242) 323-4482, or email at admin@cancersocietybahamas.org.

• Excitement is filling the air as Sunshine Bahamas gets ready to hold its 12th Annual Marathon Bahamas event, scheduled for Sunday, January 14, at 6am at the Western Esplanade/Awarak Cay area, which provides stunning ocean views and beautiful scenery.

Drawing runners of all skill levels, Marathon Bahamas will include a marathon, a half marathon, and a relay, in addition to the highly-anticipated Pink Run 5k, which raises funds for the Cancer Society and brings awareness to Breast Cancer.

Sign up for the Pink Run 5K at https://www.marathonbahamas.com/

Also, as one of the event’s volunteer groups, the Cancer Society will be stationed at Cave Heights, where we will give water to runners as they pass by and encourage them with loud cheers.

If you would like to volunteer at this event with the Cancer Society, call us at (242) 323-4441 or (242) 323-4482, or email us at admin@cancersocietybahamas.org.