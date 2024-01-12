Four patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in Grand Bahama

FOUR Grand Bahama residents with COVID-19 require intensive care, three of them are under intubation.
The Public Hospitals Authority also said yesterday that six others are receiving care in the medical/surgical unit, but no COVID-19-positive patient has been admitted to a public hospital in New Providence.
The PHA’s update came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said there is no need to reintroduce COVID-19 mandates such as wearing masks, but people are recommended to wear them, and businesses could enforce a mask mandate.
Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, the chairman of the Free National Movement, said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital is full. He said health officials on that island are concerned about the situation.
Comments
joeblow 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
... even at the height of covid, 90% of infected people had no symptoms, so there is a huge difference between having the infection and it being the cause of your symptoms. Especially in flu season when other kinds of viruses are around! With Duane Sands involved, this likely has more to do with political science than medical science!
