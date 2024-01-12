Four patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in Grand Bahama

FOUR Grand Bahama residents with COVID-19 require intensive care, three of them are under intubation.

The Public Hospitals Authority also said yesterday that six others are receiving care in the medical/surgical unit, but no COVID-19-positive patient has been admitted to a public hospital in New Providence.

The PHA’s update came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said there is no need to reintroduce COVID-19 mandates such as wearing masks, but people are recommended to wear them, and businesses could enforce a mask mandate.

Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, the chairman of the Free National Movement, said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital is full. He said health officials on that island are concerned about the situation.