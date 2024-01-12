Mother of murdered teen charged with harbouring criminal

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

The mother of Davinique Gray, the 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting incident last weekend, appeared emotionless before the court on Friday as she was charged with harbouring a man wanted by police.

Shinika Johnson, 41, was charged with harbouring a criminal before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Karina Rolle represented the accused.

Johnson allegedly concealed Gamaliel Gray at her residence on Samson Street in Nassau Village between January 5 – 7, knowing he was wanted by police.

Police report that Gray was a fugitive for his alleged involvement in the death of Gerrard Coakley on January 2.

Gray is presumed to have been the target when Johnson’s residence was riddled with bullets on January 6. This resulted in her 16-year-old daughter’s tragic death after she was caught in the crossfire.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Johnson was granted bail at $10,000 with one or two sureties. Under the term of this bail the defendant must sign in at South Beach Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm. She is also to be fitted with a monitoring device.

Johnson’s trial begins on January 29.