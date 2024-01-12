Third Justice to be assigned to Supreme Court in Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net



Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder will permanently assign a third Justice to the Supreme Court in Freeport in another three months to reduce the growing backlog of criminal matters.

On Friday, the judiciary marked the opening of the legal year in Grand Bahama with a church service at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King. Father Norman Lightbourne expressed frustration over the long delays in the court system.

The clergy said he is tired of hearing complaints after complaints about the constant delays.

Father Lightbourne said people are critical because they want to see the wheels of justice turning more quickly.

"We are tired of just waiting and waiting,” he said. “Wherever I serve, I am tired of members coming to me and saying, ‘Father, I went to the court today but they tell me to come back next month. The next month, they said, 'Father, they told me to come back next month'. And when next month reach, they say, 'Father, they tell me to come back.'

“When is this going to stop?” he said, banging on the podium. I am tired of them coming to me.”

Father Lightbourne said the judiciary plays a vital role in ensuring peace and stability in the country as they are the third branch of the government.

He also reminded the judiciary that they are held to the highest standards and cannot show partiality because of the nature of their work.

“You are to do your work without fear or favour,” he said. There ought not even be the semblance of interference; you should be independent of the executive."

Fr Lightbourne said Parliament tabled the Court Services Bill 2023, which proposes creating an independent body to administer the Bahamas courts.

“I pray these ain't just words,” said the priest.



He advised lawyers to show more compassion to those who seek their assistance.

“Attorneys, for God's sake, it ain’t all about money. Most of the people seeking your help are the poor Joe Blow. These are people trying to make ends meet. They bring their house paper, their land paper. The Lord loves justice, but he hates robbery,” he said.

Following the service, the Chief Justice, the Registrar, Supreme judges, magistrates, attorneys, judiciary staff, and members of the Royal Bahamas Police police marched to the Garnet Levarity Justice Center for the ceremonial legal opening and inspection of the Guard.

When asked about the court delays in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder said they are working on delay issues in Grand Bahama.

“A third Supreme Court justice is here now in a sense that acting Justice Tavana Saunders is acting for three months, and then the current Registrar Constance Delancey will act for three months as of January,” he said. “And my hope is at the end of that three-month period to permanently assign a judge to Freeport.

“By that time, it is hoped that the court in Eight Mile Rock will be relocated back to Eight Mile Rock, and that court could be the third court for Grand Bahama,” he said.



When asked about the backlog, he said: “Grand Bahama is increasing their criminal complement by 100 percent, and that should be two full-time judges. We are addressing the challenge that Justice Hanna-Adderley had with outstanding judgments.

"We are taking steps to try to arrest a lot of the problems we have, not just in Grand Bahama," he said.