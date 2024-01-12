Timberwolves at the double

IN two contrasting ends of the spectrum, the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves senior girls and boys pulled off a double dose of victory over the Dame Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins in the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association’s basketball action on Thursday at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

In the senior girls opener, Anatol Rodgers needed an extra three minutes in overtime to hold off Dames Doris Johnson 27-22. But in the senior boys’ feature contest, the Timberwolves routed the Mystic Marlins 92-24.

Anatol Rodgers’ 68-point rout over Dame Doris Johnson was the second largest, following the defending champions CI Gibson Rattlers’ 90-point, 106-13, massacre over the Government High Magicmen last week at the DW Davis Gymnasium.

Timerberwolves 92, Mystic Marlins 24

Cavelle Ferguson, Xavier Thompson and Derek Francis all contributed 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Anatol Rodgers as they made this one look so easy as they remained undefeated at 4-0.

Also in double figures were Jefferson Bethel with 12 and Jasmen Rock with 11. Kirkwood Rolle scored eight and both Mario Nottage and Carlan Cleare added four apiece. Aiden Gustave, Jordan McKenzie, Rico Pierre and J’Vaughantrae Albury had two each.

The Timerberwolves opened a 23-8 lead, sparked by six apiece from Ferguson, Thompson and Francis. They extended it to 38-15 at the half as Rock came through canning a pair of three-pointers and Thompson and Ferguson helped out with four and three respectively.

By the end of the third, they pushed it ahead 68-19 as Bethel contributed eight and Francis had seven. Ferguson paced the fourth with six, but just about every player scored in the period as they cruised the rest of the way.

“We played pretty well on both ends. We just need to be a little more consistent,” said Anatol Rodgers’ head coach Denykco Bowles. “But all in all, I think we had four solid quarters.

“We just need to clean it up if we are going to allow ourselves to make a push at the end of the season for the playoffs and eventually the championship. We just need to be more disciplined on the defensive end.”

The bright spot for Dame Doris Johhnson came from Sheldon Nelson with 10 points, He was the only player in double figures, Stephen Robiunson followed with four, while Jeffery Musgrove had three and Matthew Cezalien, Keron Walderon and Treyon Wilson all added two.

It was the third straight loss for the Mystic Marlins, but coach Kevon Spence said his young squad will have to use this season as a learning experience.

“We played against a very well seasoned team and they played extremely well,” Spence said. “We played as best as we could, but when you are so young, you can only expect so much from them. We will get better from the experience as the season progresses.”

Timberwolves 27, Mystic Marlins 22

Tied at 21-21 at the end of regulation, Anatol Rodgers went on a 6-1 scoring spree in the extra period, thanks to two consecutive baskets from Nazariah Taylor and another on the final buzzer from Halley Hall to seal the deal.

“I think the girls played a lot more aggressive,” said Timberwolves’ coach Theodore Hanna as they won their first game in three outings.

“I have some 11 graders and some 12 graders, but ther 11 graders are still learning when to dribble the ball and when to pass it and top attack the rim. We still have a lot of learning to do.”

In getting their first taste of victory this season, Taylor, who produced eight in the first half and four in the fourth quarter, finished with a game high 16 points. Hall had seven and Tyesha Farrington and Diamond Newbold both had two.

Suvhanna Adderley, Dionntay Roxbury and Elyssa McKenzie all had four in a losing effort for Dame Doris Johnson Bernelle Clarke, who scored the only point on a free throw in overtime, had three.

“We have some inexperienced players. When it came down to the pressure moments with the game in the balance, the other team got away from us,” said Mystic Marlins’ coach Vandyke Bethel. “When they had a problem with the clock, we were down by one after coming back from being behind by six.

“But we just let the game slip away from us. That showed the lack of experience on this team. We slacked up on the momentum. We should have put this team away, but they got away from us.”

Dame Doris Johnson is still looking for their first win of the season.