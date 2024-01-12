Tourist dies after Eleuthera car crash

A 49-year-old tourist succumbed to his injuries at a clinic in Eleuthera after traffic accident that required authorities to use the Jaws of Life.

According to reports, the accident took place on Queens Highway in Rainbow Bay and involved two vehicles around 6.30pm on Thursday.

The deceased was driving a Nissan Sentra and the second vehicle was a Nissan Serena drive by a 60-year-old man.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time. However, the deceased received serious injuries, and had to be extricated from his vehicle utilizing the Jaws of Life.

Both drivers were taken to the local clinic, where the 49- year-old succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

Police investigations are ongoing.