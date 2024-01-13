Man dies in car crash in Eleuthera

Police on Eleuthera are investigating after a man died in a traffic accident on Friday night.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11pm, north of the Glass Window Bridge, and involved a white Honda Accord.

Initial reports indicate that the 35-year-old driver was travelling south along Queens Highway with a 23-year-old man when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which resulted in it overturning and both men being seriously injured.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The passenger was taken to a local clinic for medical assistance and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

A team of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Traffic Division, will travel to Eleuthera to assist with the investigation.