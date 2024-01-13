Man questioned over fatal stabbing off Carmichael Road

Police are questioning a 30-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday night.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11.50pm, an altercation occurred at a bar off Carmichael Road between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

He succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Police are actively investigating and are once again appealing to members of the public to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.