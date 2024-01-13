Man questioned over fatal stabbing off Carmichael Road

Police are questioning a 30-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday night.
Preliminary reports indicate that around 11.50pm, an altercation occurred at a bar off Carmichael Road between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times.
He succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Police are actively investigating and are once again appealing to members of the public to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.
bahamianson 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
We need to ban knives like people are calling for the ban of pitbulls, legal guns, and small Japanese cars.
TalRussell 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
@ComradeBahamianson, weren't The Colony's Out Island Capital of Nassau.with its Bigger Cars ... 40 years ago were a happy and friendly popoulaces'. ... Even them Tourists appear has be more friendly and respectful of the natives. --- Yes?.
