‘Can’t sleep or eat since mom and son were shot’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of the two-year-old who was shot on Thursday said she can’t sleep, can’t eat and keeps replaying the moments when a man emerged from bushes, killed her mother and put her son in critical condition.

She told The Tribune yesterday that her son, Adonai Moss, is in the Intensive Care Unit of Princess Margaret Hospital. She said she hadn’t spoken to doctors to know his prognosis.

The 40-year-old woman who wanted her name withheld, saying: “Right now I feel like I’m the cause of why my mummy laying down cuz if I didn’t carry her in the car, this wouldn’t have happened.”

She didn’t elaborate but said Facebook users wrongly claimed that her brother was killed earlier this year, saying she is not connected to anyone who had been murdered.

The woman, her mother, her son and “a lady” were returning from a Chinese store when her mother was killed on Lily of the Valley corner on Thursday.

She said: “I was talking to my mummy, telling her how I walking by faith now and not by sight no more, how if I have a problem I just gon’ let God deal with it because I tired.”

“And just after I finish telling her that I hear bullets.”

“I couldn’t even panic. I drove straight to the station.”

“When I reach to the station, the only thing I could remember is telling the police, y’all call the ambulance for me please, my mummy and my baby got shot.”

She said her mother, Renee Gray, 56, was “everything” in her family: the “grill woman”, the “handy woman”, the “paint woman” and more.

“She loved all my children unconditionally,” she said, crying.

Police arrested a suspect in his 20s shortly after the ambush. Authorities said he was wanted for another matter that happened earlier this year. Eleven people have been murdered in 2024.