CRACKDOWN: More intrusive policing coming, anti-gang laws are promised, more CCTV and increased patrols

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said more intrusive policing is coming in response to the rising murder rate.
“We will not violate anyone’s civil liberties, but you are likely to be impacted by more roadblocks and unannounced police action,” he said during a national address last night.
The murder rate is up 150 per cent compared to the same period last year, with eleven people killed, the most for this period in over a decade, according to The Tribune’s records.
Mr Davis said the more intrusive policing “may make you late for your appointments, or delay plans you have, but this is a small price to pay for the collective benefit of having our streets made safer, and our lives less blighted by murder and other violent crimes”.
He said officers will be reminded to operate “at all times within the law and treat each person with the necessary courtesies and dignity”.
Mr Davis highlighted the government’s familiar crime-fighting pledges and tactics, promising to invest more in CCTVs and police vehicles and to flood hotspots.
He revealed officials are reviewing “the operation of the Confidential Informant Fund” to increase the “effectiveness of information gathering and covert operations”. Some countries use the fund to compensate people who provide sensitive information.
“We are constructing a National Forensic Laboratory in order to reduce our dependency on foreign jurisdictions,” he said. “We will then be able to conduct our own forensic analyses, which will significantly speed up investigations and improve the quality of evidence used in trials.
“We are going to introduce the toughest anti-gang legislation ever. If you are associated with a gang, we are coming after you. If you have a lot of shiny things, no way to explain your wealth, we are going to seize what you have.”
Mr Davis said he asked Cabinet ministers to recommend measures to improve how conflicts are resolved.
“Cussing, fists, knives and guns have no place in how we resolve our differences,” he said.
He added that a “Gang, Crime and Justice Task Force” chaired by the ministers of education and national security was convened in October, meets weekly, and is attended by “a number of ministers, the commissioner of police, commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, and the commodore of the Defence Force and their teams.”
Mr Davis also discussed the contentious bail issue, which featured prominently in speeches during last week’s Opening of the Legal Year event. Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder and Bar Association President Khalil Parker defended how judges handle bail.
“A judge has the right to use his discretion when granting bail,” Mr Davis said. “Judges in The Bahamas live in The Bahamas, and they know the truth of the statistics: releasing these men on the streets is akin to a countdown to a death sentence.”
He said repeat serious offenders getting bail and either becoming murder victims or perpetrators of serious crimes is troubling.
“These, in my opinion, justify a more aggressive approach by the judiciary in denying bail in murder cases,” he said. “In my view, the prosecutors must likewise be more aggressive in appealing instances where bail is granted and the elements I have just described exist.”
The latest murder happened on Friday night. Police said around 11.50pm, an argument occurred at a bar off Carmichael Road between the victim and the suspect, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times. Police said a 30-year-old was questioned in the matter.
Comments
M0J0 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Roadblocks don't stop nothing, because you can see the police lights from a mile away and criminals will detour once there is traffic.
moncurcool 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
So true.
They need to provide the facts on how roadblocks make you safer.
Look at countries and cities around the world that dealt with their crime issuers, and nowhere do you see them saying how more roadblocks. that inconvenience the ctiizens deterred crime.
bahamianson 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Also, all people do is call their friends ahead to warn them about road blocks
DonAnthony 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Are these roadblocks even legal? Do the police have the right in the Bahamas to arbitrarily impede the public movement or to subject mostly innocent Bahamians to questioning and searches of their vehicles?
John 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
HURRY and give this man the , ‘ WORST PM EVER’ award. Firstly, CRIME is just a something else gone wrong in a society. WHERE in his address did the PM answer the question ‘What is driving crime, especially murder in The Bahamas?’ Secondly, The Bahamas is definitely a breeding ground and incubator for criminals. Many start off young ( still in school) and many criminal careers end young. Many are dead in their early 20’s. So things like more intrusive policing, road blocks, searches of home’s vehicles businesses is only sun-terrain and will not ( by itself penetrate to the root of crime. Thirdly, yes the public will tolerate the intrusiveness, inconvenience and disruption of extra policing in their lives. But only for a while. But when it becomes clear ( and it will) that this type of policing is taking more toll on the average citizens than it is on criminals and the crime element, they will become less tolerant and less willing to participate in it. Stepping up police patrols and becoming more aggressive in policing is like trimming excess branches off a tree. It may make the tree look good and aesthetically appealing, but only for a while. But the real solution requires digging down to the root of the problem. Bending the trees while they are young. No mention of increased social and economic services for the youth. The idea seems to be ‘let them commit the crime, then prosecute their backsides straight to jail’. Then what?
rosiepi 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Build a national data lab? Where are those $millions coming from?
Policing is already intrusive, corruption rampant so the state is giving them more powers? When will we see robust investigations into police corruption led by police and community members? (And political toadies!) A through, dare I say more intrusive vetting of would be police cadets, police actions and their extra curricular employment, their relationships within the community they’re supposed to be policing.
John 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
The strategy of putting more police vehicles and armed officers and cameras and road blocks and interrogations is one that was used in Black neighborhoods across the US since the 1960’s. The flashing lights and blaring sirens give the impression that crime is really worse than it really is and everyone is involved. The intent was to have ( Black) people on the news and portray them as violent and unsocialised criminals. Then you must question the motive behind The Tribune publishing the same crime news for two and three days.
bahamianson 52 minutes ago
We are majority black with almost 100%of our leaders being black. I guess it is the black racist doing it. I see your point. We have reversed racism here in big ways.
The_Oracle 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Abandoning Rule of law in the late 60’s/70’s/80’s/present in favor of rule by connection, and now you think you can change it? Those who give up freedom in exchange for security end up with neither. Name a country that has reclaimed law and order without dictatorship/economic ruin/bloodshed including the innocent. The road blocks were legally challenged 20 years ago, government backed down, realizing the unconstitutional aspect of them.
bobby2 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Want to reduce Murder? Insist Judges review evidence for arrest of murder, gun possession & if obviously strong evidence, refuse Bail. If convicted, life sentences with no change of parole!!
SP 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis more intrusive policing strategy aims to create the "illusion" of better policing to the public. This too will fail as criminals will simply avoid road blocks.
One day PM Davis will need to face the reality that crime is a multi-faceted problem encompassing failed immigration policies, and education systems, unemployment and shortages of opportunities, a lack of vocational training, etc.
Regardless of all the excess millions of income from the new Prince George cruise port, at the end of the day it still only equates to low-salary jobs for Bahamians!
TalRussell 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Must pray for this premiership! --- It's EXPECTED to experience upsurge in grocery stores --- ShopLifting ---- When a single small sized Potato --- Will set your pocket book, back --- $2.05 cents for a Bad potato!--- A struggling Popoulaces' who are too dependent upon potatoes as fillers for just about every meal ---- Should not be locked-up..--- Yes?
John 37 minutes ago
What is the difference between a single sized potato and a double one? A full size baking potato still costs about 99 cents. Your point about the cost of living contributing to crime may be relevant but your example of Mr. Potato head is just French Fries
John 35 minutes ago
And tomorrow IS National Prayer Day!
John 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
The PM say if you have ‘silvery tings’ ( wealth ) and can’t give an account for how you got it, the government will seize those ‘silvery tings’. He just indicted at least one third of his MPs and half the cabinet. Corruption is an actively serious part of the crime element. And since the PM speaks about giving an account for things in your possession, he better be able to tell the Bahamian people what he had done with their Sovereign Wealth Fund and the assets that are supposed to be in it. You talking about accountability and you ain’t accounting for the people tings in your custody? Please! By June of this year, Brave Davis will have to come clean with the Bahamian People on this matter or there will be a serious uprising. He will have to run to the US and or call a snap election.
TalRussell 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
@TheTribune, readers need to read the significance of the entire and unedited text of the premiership speakes (Response) to ---- Needs to be swiftly caught (arrested) and charged (convicted) and locked-up (imprisoned)--- Them Poorer Popoulaces'. --- Yes?
John 32 minutes ago
I sure I heard STOP, REVIEW and CANCEL in that speech, but it was muffled
bahamianson 49 minutes ago
How did the majority of politicians get there silver tings? How can a custom officer, police officer , defense force officer or any government worker live in the house they live in or drive the car they drive, without getting their share. Tell me. We all know what happens on a daily bases. Road traffic still selling drivers licenses? Thats what someone said
John 25 minutes ago
The PM will Stop, Review and Cancel this activity, then grant Bahamians access to their sovereign wealth fund and let them benefit from their carbon credits and the wealth of other natural resources. The biggest driver of crime is economic starvation ( poverty)
