Ex-DRA chief quizzed as part of police probe

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TEAM of police officers travelled to Grand Bahama on Thursday to interview former Disaster Reconstruction Authority head Katherine Smith.

The interview at a police station on the island lasted about five hours, The Tribune understands.

The interview with Ms Smith suggests police are in the last stages of what is believed to be a wide-ranging investigation.

A team of officers had travelled to Grand Bahama in September to interview several DRA employees. Non-DRA employees were also interviewed.

The investigation followed a forensic audit into the DRA.

Mrs Smith was appointed director of the DRA under the Minnis administration. After the Davis administration terminated her contract, she sued the government, seeking more than $400k.

According to The Nassau Guardian, a writ of summons, which was dated December 21, 2021, indicated Smith’s employment contract went into effect on December 3, 2019, and was due to expire on November 30, 2023.

Under the terms of that contract, the DRA agreed to pay Smith an annual salary of $110,000 in monthly instalments of $9,166.66 and an annual housing allowance of $30,000 in monthly instalments of $2,500.

It also agreed to an annual duty allowance of $15,000 in monthly instalments of $1,250 and a monthly fuel allowance of $250.

At the end of that contract, Smith was entitled to receive a gratuity of 15 per cent of the sum received under the contract.