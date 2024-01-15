Governor General marks first official visit to Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNOR General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt travelled throughout Grand Bahama and met Bahamians from all walks of life during her first official visit last week.

On Sunday, she went to East End, visited the memorial site for Hurricane Dorian victims and attended a church service at St Matthew’s Baptist Church in High Rock.

Ms Pratt also went to the home of Odetta Cooper, an elderly resident and Dorian survivor. She was accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and other government representatives.

The four-day island-wide tour began with visits to charitable organisations in Freeport — The Burrows Home for the Aged and the Grand Bahama Children’s Home on Thursday.

Ms Pratt also visited the Rand Memorial Hospital on Friday, where she toured the facility and met medical doctors, nurses, staff, and patients.

The governor-general’s visit was a notable moment for healthcare professionals who were proud to see one of their very own, a retired public healthcare nurse, elevated to the country’s highest position.

“I am one of many Governor Generals that have come to Freeport, but none of them were nurses,” Ms Pratt said.

Recalling her days as a nurse in the 1960s, the Governor General said the healthcare system has come a long way. She also commended nurses and medical professionals for their service.

“I have worked as an operating theatre nurse, and the operating room was opposite the X-ray room,” she said. “Now we have an X-ray department. I am saying we have made much progress over the years, and you ought to be proud.”

Ms Pratt also visited senior citizens, including the last surviving World War II veteran in Grand Bahama, Mr Henry Kellman.

On Saturday, she travelled to West Grand Bahama, where she met three of the oldest living residents, Merlene Smith and Delores Lightbourne, both Eight Mile Rock residents over 90, and Sarah Russell, 97, a resident of West Grand Bahama.

The governor general also visited the YMCA, the Grand Bahama Sports Complex, the Rand Nature Centre, and the Beautiful Grand Bahama.