Boxer Rashield Williams prepares for title fight

By BRENT TUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT has taken about five years, but Rashield Williams is now looking at getting his major breakthrough in the professional boxing ranks with a title shot.

Over the weekend, Williams’ management team in Florida confirmed that he will fight for the National Boxing Association’s junior middleweight title.

His opponent has not yet been determined, but the fight is scheduled to take place on March 2 in Tampa, Florida. “This is what we’ve been waiting on right here,” Williams said. “Once I’ve accomplished this goal, it would put me in the top 10 in the WBO (World Boxing Organisation).” The 34-year-old Williams, who fights out of the Contenders Boxing Gym in Fort Lauderdale under the supervision of Melvin Rivus and Steven Ray, has accumulated an impressive 10-2 win-loss record since he turned pro with a victory over Carlos Monroy on February 9, 2019.

He suffered his first loss in his next fight against Javaune James on March 22, 2019.

Since then, he went on a five-win streak before he dropped his second on October 15, 2022 to Elijah Flores. In the four fights that he had in 2023, Williams was unbeaten.

This fight on March 3 will be his first for the new year.

“I’ve been waiting for this so long, I’m excited,” he said. “I’m just happy that I’m getting this opportunity. I’m in the right place among the right people who are pushing me along and who appreciate what I’ve been doing.”

Williams said he’s taken any and every fight his handlers presented to him and so when the opportunity to fight for the title came along, he was prepared.

“He’s now looking forward to going back in the ring and get the job done. “I usually don’t discuss with them who I am fighting,” he stated. “I just go in the ring and get the job done.”

In preparation for the title shot, Williams said he intends to intensify his sparring and strength and conditioning sessions.

“The sparring is going to play a big part in my training right now,” Williams said.

As for the fight, Williams said it’s going to be important for him to be very smart in his performance.

“I have to be smart, be cautious and do my best to bring the title back home,” Williams said. “I am really looking forward to it.”

He’s just waiting to find out who his opponent will be.