FACE TO FACE: Betty Morley – teaching and reaching the hearts of future generations

By FELICITY DARVILLE

BEATRICE Elizabeth Morley, better known as Betty, has been teaching for most of her life. She has poured her heart into instilling education, good morals and a sense of self worth in thousands of children over decades, in The Bahamas, the USA, and in Africa. Today, as she celebrates her 80th birthday, she receives her flowers for selfless dedication to bringing up the next generation of leaders.

Betty was born in Nassau, but she spent her childhood growing up between Nassau and Exuma, which enriched her life. She was born to Helen Glass and Edmund Granger, and she grew up with her mother. Eleven years after she was born, Helen gave birth to Betty’s brother, Jimmy. They are both now deceased.

Helen was the manager of the bookstore at the airport in Nassau for many years, and she was known for her straight-to-the-point style and feisty spirit, which Betty inherited. She grew up in Jolly Hall, Exuma.

Jolly Hall was a quaint settlement that was so tight knit, that all of the village elders became “aunts” and “uncles” to the little Betty. She got to spend much time there with her grandparents Julia and Levi Glass. The kind of community spirit that emanated in Jolly Hall is one that Betty feels the nation so desperately needs to return to today. While her elders are gone, she remained lifelong friends with her childhood mates, including Viola Cooper Canty, now a US resident, whose entire family treats her like family to this day.

Her grandmother, Julia, is sister to Reuben McKenzie, father of Dame Marguerite Pindling. Family, she says - whether by blood, community, or friendship - will be one of the most important bonds in an individual’s life.

Betty schooled at Georgetown All-Age School in Exuma for a time before attending Western Senior in Nassau. At the age of 13, she went to boarding school at Jewell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. She found it to be an enjoyable experience and once again, her life was enriched by strong community bonds.

When she returned to The Bahamas, Betty was hired as a teacher at Georgetown All-Age. Back at her old stomping grounds, the young Betty had a chance to sow good seeds into children the way they were sown into her.

She got married at a young age, but she continued to pursue her education. She travelled to Nassau to attend the Bahamas Teacher’s College in Oakes Field, where she graduated in 1973. She and some of her fellow graduates celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

With her teaching certificate, endorsed by the University of the West Indies in hand, Betty returned to Exuma for what would be the second leg of a lengthy and stellar career in education.

She began her career as an untrained teacher in 1960, attained her teaching certificate in 1973, and became the first female principal of Georgetown All-Age School in 1975.

Two years later, Betty was sent to Elmira College in New York to further her education, thanks to an in-service scholarship.

When Betty returned to Exuma, she was placed at Rolletown All-Age School where she served as principal for ten years.

Betty was a willing and able teacher and principal, and the Ministry of Education called on her to serve as principal of many schools during her tenure. She was principal of Hope Town All-Age School in Abaco, Pleasant Bay All-Age School in South Andros, and McClain’s Town All Age School in Grand Bahama. She also spent a year at Beacon School in Grand Bahama, which served children with special needs.

In Staniel Cay, Exuma, she was responsible for reopening the all-age school there, serving as principal and reviving educational pursuits in that settlement.

In 2004, after her official retirement, Betty had the opportunity to work with Rita Marley, widely known as the queen of Reggae and wife of the legendary king of Reggae Bob Marley. The Rita Marley Foundation was busy establishing a school in Accra, Ghana. They called on Betty to help establish the school, utilising her decades of experience and wealth of wisdom. She first went to Accra to see if she would be willing to live and work there. It was an eye-opening and fulfilling opportunity that Betty accepted with open arms.

She enjoyed this new journey in education with Rita, thanks to her daughter Stephanie, who pushed for Betty to spearhead the establishment of the school. She worked with Ghanaian teachers who could speak English as well as the Akan language. Together, they developed a curriculum and a formula for success from which many Ghanaian children benefited.

A proud Bahamian, Betty also shared her Bahamian culture with the children, teaching them about ringplay, Junkanoo, Bahamian story time and other aspects of Bahamian culture. When Rita toured Africa, she had the opportunity to travel with her on a few occasions, including a memorable trip to Johannesburg, South Africa. Rita and her foundation made a significant impact in many African villages where her assistance was needed most.

“Working with Rita was excellent... it was very beneficial, giving me great exposure and pleasant, everlasting memories,” Betty said.

“I truly enjoyed working with her and with her daughter, Stephanie, who is now like my daughter and is best friends with my daughter, Tina.”

Betty gave birth to three children. Gina Patrice Morley (now deceased) was a noted journalist and broadcaster in Jamaica and The Bahamas. She later became an attorney in The Bahamas and would go on to make a significant impact in the country providing free legal advice to countless Bahamians in person as well as through the radio show, “It’s the Law”.

Her son, Derek A Morley, also known as “Bobo Ricky”, who passed away in 2023, was a staple in Exuma as a well known and trusted customs broker. Her daughter, Tina, is continuing the tradition of excellence in business, taking over as manager of her father’s company, CP Morley Enterprises. She is proud of her daughter’s business acumen and endearing spirit. She is also well known for her time as a morning radio show host on Exuma the Breeze radio station. Betty says her grandchildren also make her proud in their various pursuits.

She returned to The Bahamas after her time in Africa. Although she was retired, she continued to serve the Ministry of Education as a “supply teacher”, also known as a substitute teacher, whenever she was called upon in both Nassau and Exuma. When she travelled to the United States, she would pour her knowledge into children she met there.

Even in her 70s, Betty was still aiding public schools who needed her advice in education and administration, lending her time teaching in classes, training other teachers, or helping to create good systems of administration. She did not stop doing this until her son Ricky died last year, meaning she continued working until she was 79 years of age, assisting a pre-school in Exuma. She received several accolades during her career, including awards from the Bahamas Union of Teachers and Women of Excellence.

After Ricky’s passing, living in Exuma without him became a lot to bear. She moved to Nassau to spend time with her childhood friends, Ethel and Ora McPhee, and she lives with Ora today. Lifelong bonds of friendship have allowed her to have wonderful people to lean on in times like these.

As she turns 80 today, she thanks God for a life well lived: “I truly enjoyed giving my gifts, talents and love to Bahamian children. I have finally decided to rest.”

“My advice at fourscore years of age is to trust in God,” she said.

“Lean not on your own understanding. Be careful of how you treat people. Remember, what you give to the world, you cannot take it back. Always, always remember the golden rule - do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”