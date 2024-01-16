GBPA says further safety measures are coming as commuters express concerns

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Port Authority has responded to concerns raised about a pipeline installed at a causeway traversed daily by hundreds of commuters.

A pipeline bridge structure was recently installed above Grand Bahamian Way to facilitate a project by the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

However, residents, especially in West Grand Bahama, have expressed concerns about driving conditions in the area.

Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, believes more safety measures should be implemented in the area to ensure the safety of residents.

He questioned the stability of the structure installed above the road, saying: “I am not sure how stable this whole contraption is because the pillars are not pinned to the ground. If there is any force, I don’t see any underpinning to stop it from swaying and giving way."

There were also issues concerning the reported absence of flagmen to assist with traffic and proper lighting in the area.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Grand Bahama Port Authority said it is addressing residents’ concerns regarding the safety of the approach to the newly erected pipeline over Grand Bahamian Way.

According to GBPA, the project by the shipyard is expected to take eight weeks.

“GBPA is engaged with the Ministry of Works & Utilities to ensure that all essential safety mechanisms and signage are in place before the commencement of material movement through the pipeline,” the company said.

“During this preparatory period, the traffic management plan continues to be adjusted until both agencies are satisfied.”

The company noted that while some initial improvements have been implemented, such as increased visibility and hazard warnings, additional measures are underway.

GBPA said it has insisted that more signage, adjustments to traffic barriers, and the demarcation of safe zones for emergency road pull-offs are implemented as soon as possible.

“Some of these items are currently in progress, being carried out by local vendors and external sources as needed. In the interim, the GBPA, along with the Ministry of Works' local representatives, will continue to monitor the implementation of all required improvements,” the company said.