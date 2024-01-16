Pia Glover-Rolle certifies BPSU election overturning registrar’s decision not to

By RASHAD ROLLE

PUBLIC Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle has certified the September results of a Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) election, overturning the decision of the registrar of trade unions, who declined to certify the results because of alleged irregularities in the voting process.

“Based on a thorough investigation and consultation process, we have made the determination that the irregularities identified were not of a magnitude that would justify overturning the results,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said in a statement yesterday.

“We are confident that the process produced an outcome that reflects the will of the participants. However, we also acknowledge the need to make improvements so that future union elections are conducted in a manner that inspires confidence in the electoral process.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle’s decision means incumbent BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson has officially won the September 27, 2023 election, beating groups led by Alexander Burrows, Jr, and former Labour Director John Pinder.

Mr Burrows and Mr Pinder had complained to Van Delaney, the registrar of trade unions, about the election process.

Mr Ferguson appealed to the minister after the registrar declined to certify the election results.

Yesterday, Mr Pinder said the minister’s decision “really sets a bad precedent moving forward with other union elections.”

He said during meetings, a representative of the Office of the Attorney General was present, adding that a lawyer typically advises the registrar whether to certify election results.

“You can open polls late, can drop registers off late, can have incomplete registers, don’t open certain polls, and this says that’s not sufficient irregularities not to certify the result,” he said.

In a letter outlining their concerns in September, Mr Burrows and Mr Pinder said candidates and labour officials received an incomplete register of voters.

Among other things, they said the designated officer in Bimini did not receive a copy of the voter register until 2pm, while the officer in Inagua never received the list.

Agents were allegedly not allowed to witness the counting of ballots before polls opened.

A candidate with a rival team allegedly saw a designated officer receive a sealed envelope from a candidate from another group at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

One polling station at the Department of Environmental Health Services allegedly opened late and closed early.

According to Mr Pinder and Mr Burrows, the unofficial results showed Mr Ferguson got just over 500 votes in the leadership race, Mr Burrows received over 400 votes, and Mr Pinder finished third with over 300 votes.