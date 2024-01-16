Pizza Hut closes operations, seven out of work

By JADE RUSSELL

LABOUR Director Howard Thompson said Pizza Hut is shutting down its New Providence branches because of the losses the franchise has experienced over the past six years.

The closure of the fast food chain surprised many, with patrons expressing shock after a notice that the Saunders Beach, Carmichael, and Prince Charles branches had been shut down was posted on social media. Some people complained that the notice did not appear earlier.

Mr Thompson told The Tribune yesterday that 46 employees will be affected by the closure of the franchise, which the Myers Group operated. He said 39 employees will be deployed to other restaurants in the company at equal or greater salaries. The remaining seven employees, he said, volunteered to take a severance package.

Mr Thompson said he and Minister of Labour Pia Glover-Rolle were constantly communicating with The Myers Group since December 5 to help with the closure.

“The minister of labour and I were made to understand that the decision to close the Pizza Hut locations was due principally to continuous business losses incurred over the past five to six years,” he said.

The Myers Group of Companies operates KFC, Dunkin Donuts, Quizno’s, Burger King, and Anthony’s Bar & Grill.