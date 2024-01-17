13-year-old boy stabbed after refusing to join gang

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed for refusing to join a gang in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Police said the teen was walking in the area of Lewis Yard sometime around 5.30pm when he was approached by three men who encouraged him to join a gang. One of the men reportedly produced a knife and stabbed him in the upper abdomen after he declined their offer. According to police, the men were known to the victim.

The teen was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.