13-year-old boy stabbed after refusing to join gang

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed for refusing to join a gang in Grand Bahama yesterday.
Police said the teen was walking in the area of Lewis Yard sometime around 5.30pm when he was approached by three men who encouraged him to join a gang. One of the men reportedly produced a knife and stabbed him in the upper abdomen after he declined their offer. According to police, the men were known to the victim.
The teen was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services.
Investigations are ongoing into this incident.
Comments
Sickened 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
This could have easily have been a murder and should be punished just a fiercely. Once these gang members are found they should never EVER walk the streets again. Since Christian's would rather humans rot in prison than be put to death - let them spend their days in a cage.
mandela 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
This case should not take long because the boy is the evidence. If the judiciary can speed up the American women's case for plotting, they should be able to deal with this case even quicker.
bahamianson 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Enough is enough, slaw makers need to act today. They are able to pass the laws yhey want overnight!!! Make gangs illegal and put them in jail!!!
