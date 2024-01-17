Bohan Adderley signs with New York Mets

By TENAJH SWEETING

Bohan Adderley, International Elite (I-Elite) Sports Academy Class of 2024 prospect, had reality set in last night when he became one of 20 international prospects to officially sign with the New York Mets.

The shortstop and centre fielder relished in the joyous moment as he became I-Elite’s first international signing with the Mets and their second athlete to ink a professional contract during the 2024 MLB International Signing period.

The 17-year old’s journey to signing the dotted line yesterday was not a seamless one as he did not want to play the sport initially. He first played baseball for approximately three weeks at Freedom Farm and then opted to stop for a few years.

After observing his older brother Bakari Adderley and friends develop in the sport, it piqued his interest and made him give it another swing in 2015.

Three years later, he transitioned to the Junior Baseball League of Nassau (JBLN) alongside Tovano Baker, Trent Wilson, Javado “JT” Bain Jr, Rohan Culmer and Edwin Darville, who all signed contracts for 2024.

Following his tenure with JBLN, he joined I-Elite and now the rest is history. “I-Elite was where the rubber hit the road. Long summer travel ball, early beach workouts and hot Pinewood practices while trying to keep up with my schoolwork.

“I had a dream and only hard work would make that dream a reality.

“My gratitude is pure and my heart is full. Everyone who is seated here today at some point played a pivotal role in my journey. You are my village and for that I am grateful. “First I thank my source, the giver of life the Almighty God, my trust in you fuelled my journey. Coach Geron and coach Albert you saw great potential. You pushed me to heights I never dreamed possible. You taught me the various aspects of the game, thank you coaches for advancing me in my baseball career,” Adderley said.

He offered a special appreciation for the New York Mets organisation for granting him the opportunity and believing in his potential as a baseball player.

Geron Sands, co-founder and head coach of I-Elite, was emotional as he shared his experience over the years with the 6-foot-3 shortstop.

“From the first day I met Bo I saw something special. He had the look and walk of a big leaguer…Bo has been with us for the past four plus years and has gotten better each and every year.

“It is a bittersweet moment to have him leave us because you wish for kids like him. You wish for the kids with maturity, the character, but at the same time you are happy to see him leave because he is going on to the next chapter.

“It has been a pleasure to have been a part of Bo’s process…I would like to thank Thomas Tanous, Luis Scheker, David Keller and the New York Mets for believing in our programme and our country. What a way to start a lasting relationship,” Sands said.

David Keller, special advisor for pro player personnel and international/ amateur assignments, was excited to play a role in the life-changing opportunity.

“With the New York Mets, we are well aware of the rich athletic history on this island of The Bahamas.

We are excited to be here and be a part of that history. We would like to thank Geron and I-Elite for their hospitality while we have been here. The room is filled with family and friends, you all have taken a part in this journey and we are so excited to be here for the celebration today and officially welcome Bo to the New York Mets family,” Keller said.

Adderley’s signing yesterday marked the second one by an I-Elite athlete following Bain.

He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.