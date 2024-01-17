Call for Elisha Obed to be remembered

By BRENT TUBBS

WITH the Ministry of Education putting a little more focus on Bahamian history being taught in the high school curriculum, Wellington Miller is calling for a renewed sensitisation of the students to the achievements of so many great sporting icons, including former world boxing champion Oswald ‘Elisha Obed’ Ferguson.

“It is our hope in the Bahamas boxing fraternity that Elisha Obed’s historic achievement in November of 1975 will now find its place written in Bahamian history for the children to read and learn about,” said Miller, a former heavyweight boxer and a past president of the Bahamas Amateur Boxing Federation and the Bahamas Olympic Committee. “This coming November 12th will mark 49 years since Obed made history for his beloved country, and today only a handful of Bahamians know about that historic feat.”

While winning the world title over Miguel de Oliveira was his highlight, Miller noted that Elisha Obed made history again on February 28, 1976 at the Queen Elizabeth Sport Centre when he defended his Junior Middleweight Championship in his home town against Toney Gardiner.

On April 24 that same year, Elisha Obed went overseas and once again made a successful defence of his title in the Ivory Coast against Sea Robinson where he proudly carried the Bahamian flag as he’s done throughout his career.

Elisha Obed, however, would travel to Deutschlandhalle, Charlottenburg where he fought and lost his title to Eckhard Dagge on June 18, 1976.

“Last year marked our 50th anniversary as an independent country and Obed’s 48th anniversary since he became the first Bahamian to win a World Boxing Championship the (WBC),” Miller recalled.

“So far in our Independence celebrations, nothing is mentioned about Elisha Obed’s accomplishments. Why? Obed was the first Bahamian to put the Bahamas on the world stage after Independence. What a proud time that was for our little nation.”

Miller is calling on the Bahamas Government to name a street after Elisha Obed and he suggested the East West Highway, which has an overview of two schools in RM Bsilery Secondary High and CH Reeves Junior High, helping to keep his memory alive. Elisha Obed, who fought up until March 5, 1988 when he beat James “Killer” Coakley, finished his career with a 91-22-4 win-loss-draw record. He died on June 28, 2018 at the age of 66.