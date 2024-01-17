Tourism chief calls shark bite ‘unfortunate’, Atlantis silent

ATLANTIS representatives did not respond to questions before press time yesterday after a ten-year-old American boy was bitten by a shark at the resort.

Tourism Director Latia Duncombe said the incident was “unfortunate”, but further details were not available.

Police said the ten-year-old Maryland boy was participating in an expedition in a “shark tank at a local resort on Paradise Island” when the incident happened.

Atlantis offers a snorkelling programme where people can swim alongside sharks and other animals.

NBC News reported yesterday that Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “I’m a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they’re referring to. As for how it’s set up, you’ll have to speak to personnel at the resort.”

The shark attack comes amid increased attention to such incidents.

Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president Robert Sands said in December that a task force would examine watersports and beach activity concerns after a shark killed an American woman in waters near the Sandals resort that month.