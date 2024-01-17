Two men shot dead in separate incidents

Police are investigating after two men were shot dead in separate incidents on Wednesday.
In the first incident, at around 11.20am, gunshots were heard around Pineyard Road. A concerned citizen, who came outside and made a check of the boundary of his yard, discovered an unresponsive man on a track road. EMS personnel responded and said the man had multiple gunshot injuries. He died at the scene.
Police said a dark coloured vehicle reportedly left the area at high speed.
Then, shortly after noon, the driver of a small Japanese vehicle was at the intersection of Parkgate Road and Village road when a silver Japanese vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire, striking the driver multiple times.
The driver, who was on bail for murder and had a case that was scheduled to begin on Monday, died at the scene.
Comments
Apostle 3 hours ago
I mean, this is so so sad, but then I look at how the PM was playing with God on Sunday and quoting 2 Chronicles and saying if my people who are called by my name should humble themselves, pray and seek my face, i will forgive their sins and heal their land. My my Mr. Prime Minister Sir, that is not what the bible says. It says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 "if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land".
You see Sir, you left of "and turn from their wicked ways". Just like the devil told Adam, " If you eat the fruit of good and evil, you will not surely die even though God told Adam not to eat of the fruit:. But Satan told Adam "man don't mind God, if you eat the fruit, you will not surely die, but you will become just like God" Maybe we have a prime minister who believes he is a god.
Then the COP is another story. He say they will not die or in his words less than 100. Does he believes he is a god also. Too many of these guys when they get status, become a statue and want people to bow down to them. The God I know says he will share his glory with no man. We just need to look at history at all the people who thought themselves so highly.
On one side of his mouth the PM say we will spare no mercy, but on the other side, says pray to God and he will forgive you. He reminds me of the wicked steward with the widow who owed the money.
That said, I pray Lord my God, we have sinned against you. We have turn our faces to evil and have forgotten you. We seek pride over you, We a have embellished hate and anger. We have resorted to murder in word and in deed. We have lied, we steal that which is not ours. We have back stabbed our brothers and our sisters. Oh God, lease forgive us our sins. Forgive us of our wickedness. Forgive us our malice and help us to find a way to peace. Lord I thank you for healing our land and bringing justice and mercy to our land. Forgive our leaders for their lack of understanding and please do not hold this to their charge.
May the Lord bless us and keep us. May the Lord turn His face toward us and make His countenance to shine upon us countenance on us and be gracious to us and gives us His peace.
John 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
The horses have left the gate and they are running. This is turning out to be the bloodiest January in recent times. And remember the carnage started in earnest in December so is is unfair to cast blame on the PM. The national day of prayer wss held in earnest but more decisive action may be necessary. For one ‘suspect those ankle bracelets! ‘ Too many persons wearing them are being killed, I’d the monitoring system breeched? Who had unauthorized access to the locations of persons being monitored? Drastic and immediate action is necessary!
John 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
What s the significance of a grey or silver Japanese vehicle in the majority of these murders? Is that some sort of symbolism or a code for ‘mission accomplished?’ Like when a certain gang may be involved in the murder.
mandela 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
The thing is that the perpetrators of these shootings and murders, rapes and robberies, have no relationship with the Almighty Father, they have no regards for life so while prayers is always great, paryers alone is not enough, the Father would have to visit the Bahamas and destroy them all for us but that's something he wouldn't do. So Bahamas brace yourselves for a rough ride. We are becoming a sick murderous country, and when the world gets wind of our murderous ways and tourism drops to a trickle we will be up s$$t creek.
mandela 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
The thing is that the perpetrators of these shootings and murders, rapes and robberies, have no relationship with the Almighty Father, they have no regards for life so while prayers is always great, paryers alone is not enough, the Father would have to visit the Bahamas and destroy them all for us but that's something he wouldn't do. So Bahamas brace yourselves for a rough ride. We are becoming a sick murderous country, and when the world gets wind of our murderous ways and attitude to one and another, and tourism drops to a trickle, we will be up s$$t creek.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID