Two men shot dead in separate incidents

Police are investigating after two men were shot dead in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, at around 11.20am, gunshots were heard around Pineyard Road. A concerned citizen, who came outside and made a check of the boundary of his yard, discovered an unresponsive man on a track road. EMS personnel responded and said the man had multiple gunshot injuries. He died at the scene.

Police said a dark coloured vehicle reportedly left the area at high speed.

Then, shortly after noon, the driver of a small Japanese vehicle was at the intersection of Parkgate Road and Village road when a silver Japanese vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire, striking the driver multiple times.

The driver, who was on bail for murder and had a case that was scheduled to begin on Monday, died at the scene.