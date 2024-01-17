University of the Bahamas announces upcoming conservation conclave

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE University of The Bahamas announced the launch of an environmental conference-style conservation conclave in partnership with the GEF Small Grants Programme and Disney Conservation Fund yesterday.

The two-day event scheduled for February 1 and 2 will engage a cross-section of environmental stakeholders in dialogue on climate change mitigation.

UB’s acting president Janyne Hodder said the dialogue would culminate in a white paper that would advise the development of a national policy on conservation, with recommendations for adoption by the government.

“Public policy experts, scientists, activists, community stakeholders, and industry partners will gather to address a shared concern,” she said yesterday.

“How do we best protect and conserve the vulnerable landscapes, seascapes, and the environmental integrity of The Bahamas?

“The format will engage participants in a deliberative dialogue to find the best way forward.

“We at UB recognise that we must have the broadest possible conversation on this issue, which is vital to our very existence.

“Increasing our conservation capacity, coupled with climate change mitigation and national development, we recognise that the fabric of these issues is complex, and a national university is the right place to deconstruct and solve complex challenges.”

Ms Hodder is hopeful the conclave will become an annual event.

UB Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, called it a “landmark event”.

“Our overarching goals include developing a shared understanding of the challenges we face, building consensus on proposed solutions, and formulating an action plan for conservation, scientific research, data sharing and environmental protection policy,” she said.

Some partners for the event include the Bahamas National Trust, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Environment and Public Planning, the Ministry of Agriculture and NGOs.