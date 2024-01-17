University of The Bahamas undergoing audit as they seek accreditation by Fall

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas acting President Janyne Hodder said the institution is undergoing an audit as it seeks accreditation.

She said the university will mark a significant milestone later this Fall when it formally submits its candidacy for accreditation.

The university is seeking accreditations through the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of the Bahamas, America’s Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the European Union, the United Kingdom and others.

Ms Hodder noted that the institution has 5,000 students and the university intends to expand some of its programmes.

“We are trying to expand some of our programmes, keep our baccalaureate degrees, expand in offering short courses and short credit courses as well to serve a greater range of Bahamians who might not be interested in doing a full degree programme or could be interested in shortening credit courses,” she said. “And we also grow in our graduate programmes.”

She said the university is trying to ensure the curriculum meets the needs of employers and helps with national development.