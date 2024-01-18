BDOCS 2022 annual report tabled in House

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ Internal Affairs Unit investigated 56 reports of alleged misconduct involving prison officers in 2022, with disciplinary action happening in nearly 80 per cent of the matters reported.

The statistics were revealed in the prison's 2022 annual report tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The allegations included trafficking, inmate brutality, missing funds and missing ammunition.

Allegations of disobedience, which totalled 22, accounted for most of the complaints, followed by reports of absence from the place of duty, which stood at 12.

The report noted there were four complaints of inmate brutality, two of which led to disciplinary charges and three allegations of trafficking, with two of those matters leading to disciplinary action.

According to the report, the internal affairs unit brought 57 charges against 38 officers to the disciplinary Tribunal.

Forty-one went to the disciplinary Tribunal for 139 offences. Sixty-eight were found guilty, 24 admitted to the offence and 47 officers had their case dismissed.

Penalties varied from fines between $50 to $1,000, cautions and severe reprimands.

In terms of arrest, two correction officers were taken into police custody. One of them was accused of rape, with the case still pending. The other was suspended after being charged with attempted shop breaking and burglary.

The report also highlighted complaints against residents that the prison's Internal Affairs Unit investigated.

The report said 573 charges were brought against 369 residents, which were turned over to the Tribunal. The offences included fighting, using a prohibited article, assault and disrupting order, among others.

According to the report, there was a three per cent increase in officer charges and a 65 per cent decrease in inmate charges.

Regarding contraband, the Internal Affairs Unit said over 300 items were reported in 2022, including cell phones, SIM cards, chargers, shanks, cigars and makeshift batteries.