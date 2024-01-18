NPBA brings back triple header nights

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE 2023-24 New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) regular season returned to action with a triple header last weekend.

According to NPBA president Ricardo Smith, as a means to keep the association entertaining for basketball fans, they have decided to reintroduce the three-game concept.

The next big game night will feature a trio of games between four of the association’s undefeated squads at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium on January 27.

Smith insists that the three games on the slate will be crowd pleasers as the NPBA takes a new approach to the second half of the regular season.

“We came out in 2024 moving our weekend action to Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and are now trying a triple header with three games in one night to try and see if we can motivate teams to bring their fans out. Persons that come out to watch one game are more likely to stay for another or maybe even three depending on how much of a basketball fan they are. It is an effort to try and see if we could have a different scenery, venue and feel. It is a step up and we want to give our fans that kind of environment,” the NPBA president said.

The Your Essential Store (YES) Giants, the reigning division two champions, will go toe-to-toe with the 4-0 (win/loss record) Cyber Tech Marlins in a featured division two matchup.

Additionally, the Commonwealth Bank Giants, the division one defending champions, will take their undefeated 5-0 record up against the 3-0 Sand Dollar High Flyers.

For this matchup, the High Flyers will look to avenge last year’s 2-0 sweep at the hands of the Giants in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the defending champions will hope to stay the course.

Smith believes that there is potential for an upset between the two top teams.

“The High Flyers appear to be hungry this year. They are playing very well together. There could be an upset so we want to bring this to the fans in a special way,” he said.

In more division two action, the 4-1 Produce Express Rockets are set to take on the 2-2 Discount Distributors Rockets.

Tip-off for the full slate of games begins at 7:30pm.

“It is going to be a special treat for our fans because we are gonna have prizes galore. Two flat screen TVs, a stove, and food vouchers. It is going to be a night for our fans to remember,” Smith said.

Tickets are $10 in advance and there will be an additional cost at the door. As previously mentioned, the first game begins 7:30pm at Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium on Saturday, January 27.