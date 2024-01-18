‘Only two sought help’ after shanty town tear down

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS structures continued to be demolished in the All Saints Way shanty town yesterday, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said only two women visited his ministry seeking help.

He said one of the women had two children, and the other had three.

He said the ministry had no record of the woman featured in a Tribune report yesterday. The woman said she slept outside on the ground at night with her six children after her home was demolished. She lacks status to be in the country, and Cabinet ministers have repeatedly said only Bahamians affected by the demolition activities will be given housing assistance.

Nonetheless, Mr Laroda said people affected by the shanty town demolitions “are encouraged to visit the Department of Social Services at the Pitt Road” Outreach Centre.

Demolitions continued yesterday after a fire broke out at the shanty town.

Works Minister Clay Sweeting said the cause of yesterday’s fire was unknown, though several people were evacuated.

He said the first fire was accidental and was brought under control quickly. He said people were trying to salvage copper from wires and were burning the rubber around the wires when the fire started.

He reiterated that the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force would visit Abaco next week to assess the shanty towns there and meet residents.