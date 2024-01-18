Witnesses recount shark attack as Deputy PM says govt looking at regulations

By Denise Maycock

TWO Americans who witnessed a shark attack at Atlantis on Monday said their experience was peaceful but turned dark when the ten-year-old victim was attacked.

“We saw the sharks hone in on him and then just like a pool of blood afterwards,” Tori Massie told NBC News, while her partner, Michael Massie, said: “They failed this child and this family.”

Police had said the ten-year-old Maryland boy was participating in an expedition in a “shark tank at a local resort on Paradise Island” when the incident happened.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper yesterday called the attack “another unfortunate incident,” adding he had little information about what happened.

Last night, ABC World News Tonight reported that the boy was bitten on his right leg, required surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition; the boy was expected to be airlifted to Maryland last night.

Mr Cooper told reporters Atlantis would "issue a statement in due course,” but resort officials did not respond to The Tribune’s questions on Tuesday and Wednesday and continued to be mum yesterday.

NBC News reported that after the attack, the programme the child participated in, “Walking with the Sharks,” was removed from Atlantis’ website. The news outlet also said it did not hear back from Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove, the company that runs the shark experience.

Last month, a shark killed a 44-year-old American woman in waters near the Sandals resort.

Mr Cooper said a Cabinet subcommittee led by Environment Minister Vaughn Miller is examining water activities.

“There is going to be public consultation, and we will consider lessons learnt from all these shark attacks during this period of consultation and potentially reflect some changes in the regulation,” he said, adding that the subcommittee was established late last year.