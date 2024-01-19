Cooper not concerned that crime will impact tourism

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper said he is not concerned that crime will impact tourism, adding: “The Bahamas is a safe place.”

He said he is confident that the police will address the murder rate.

“I met today with the Commissioner of Police for the weekly briefing. I’m confident that they are putting in place strategies that we all will be equally confident in, hopefully very soon,” he said.

“The Bahamas is a safe place. When do our reviews abroad. This isn’t something that comes up on the radar at all. So we’re focused on continuing to build a product, really to grow opportunities for our guests to enjoy downtown Nassau as well as the rest of the islands of The Bahamas.”

“We have a magnificent archipelago. We have a magnificent region in the Caribbean region with our 16 island destinations, and we are very excited about what we have to offer to the world.”

Fourteen people have been killed in 2024, one of the deadliest starts ever to a year.