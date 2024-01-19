Dr Elwood Donaldson dies age 86

Former Member of Parliament and Ambassador Dr Elwood Donaldson has died at the age of 86.

In a statement, FNM leader Michael Pintard paid tribute, saying: “His contribution to the ideals of the Free National Movement will always be remembered as cherished.”

“On behalf of my wife, Berlice, myself, and the entire Free National Movement family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family on the passing of one of the Free National Movement’s Dissident Eight Dr Elwood Donaldson,” Mr Pintard's statement said.

“He was 86. He was a PLP member of the historic House of Assembly (1967-1972) which ushered in Majority Rule in January 1967. He would go on to become one of the Dissident Eight, the nucleus of the Free PLP which subsequently formed the FNM. He served as first chairman of the party. Dr Donaldson served as non-resident Ambassador to UNESCO.

“With Dr Donaldson’s passing, Sir Arthur Foulkes and Maurice Moore are now the only members of the 1967 House of Assembly still living.

“Dr Donaldson’s contribution to the ideals of the Free National Movement will always be remembered as cherished. We in the Free National movement mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”