Man accused of attempted fraud

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was granted bail after he was accused of trying to defraud a bank of more than $5,000 earlier this month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Cyril Thurston with attempted fraud on Friday after police accused him of trying to obtain $5,133.27 from Sunshine Finance’s account with Royal Bank of Canada.

However, he denied the offence during his court appearance and was granted bail at $3,500 with one or two sureties.

Thurston must also sign in at Western Police Station once a week as part of his bail conditions.

He will return to court on February 13 for trial.