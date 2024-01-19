Man shot after police say he took weapon from a female officer

POLICE shot a 29-year-old man yesterday after he allegedly disarmed a female officer.

Police said officers were responding to an attempted housebreaking on Ocean Street, Malcolm Road, around noon when they observed a silver colored Nissan Cube leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police later intercepted the vehicle.

After getting out of the vehicle, one of the suspects confronted the female officer and took her service weapon after a struggle.

“As a result, a male colleague, being in fear of his life and the life of his colleague, withdrew his police service weapon, which led to the suspect being shot to his hand and lower torso,” police said.

“He was taken to the hospital via EMS services, where he is detained in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, police said a second suspect, a 34-year-old man who was known to police for housebreaking, was apprehended.

A search of the vehicle revealed a variety of electronics, including flat-screen televisions and gaming consoles, all suspected of being stolen.