Man shot dead on West End Avenue

Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot on Friday night in the vicinity of Market Street and West End Avenue.

According to reports, shortly before 8pm, the man was standing on West End Avenue when the occupants of a white Japanese model vehicle approached and discharged multiple gunshots in his direction, resulting in him being shot multiple times.

The victim, who received gunshot wounds to the upper torso, was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services for additional care, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police have successfully located and retrieved the vehicle linked to the suspects on Stack Avenue in Nassau Village. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).