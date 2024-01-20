Minnis: Govt must be seen to implement the laws

By JADE RUSSELL

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said on Friday that the government must lead by example in the fight against crime, saying the government can’t be “seen as a lawbreaker and at the same time expect others to do different.”

Dr Minnis' comments came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, in a national address, said that more intrusive policing is coming in response to the soaring murder rate. Mr Davis highlighted the government’s familiar crime-fighting pledges and tactics, promising to invest more in CCTV and police vehicles and to flood hotspots.

Asked about Mr Davis’ national address on crime, Dr Minnis said: “I think everybody has to play their part. The government has its role, and the government must be very forceful. And the government must be seen to implement the laws. You can't yourself not enforce laws or be seen as a lawbreaker and at the same time expect others to do different. You must lead by example.”

The Killarney MP said he’s introducing a “national CCTV programme” in his constituency. He stressed the need for residents to feel safe in their homes and community 24/7.

“The government has increased the contribution to each member of parliament from $100,000 to $150,000,” he said. “And I would hope that other constituencies will follow and use their money because crime is a very, very important issue. It's probably one of the number one issues. We have monies allotted to us and we're faced with this problem. It has a great impact on the future direction of the country,” he said.

On Tuesday, Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands dismissed the Davis administration’s much-touted crime plan, as a “glossy brochure” with vague details and recycled information.

The Davis administration said its plan is based on a five-pillar strategy of prevention, policing, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation.

“While a slick and glossy product with beautiful graphics, it was short on granular details,” Dr Sands said. “In all, given the severity of the problem being faced in the country, a glossy brochure as the basis of the way forward confirms that this is more about PR than governance.”