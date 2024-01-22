Consumer complaints hit new monthly record

By YOURI KEMP

THE Consumer Protection Commission’s (CPC) top executive says complaints against businesses have hit a new monthly record in January with Bahamians becoming more aware of how they can seek redress.

Sharmie Farrington-Austin, the watchdog’s executive director, told Tribune Business it has already received 34

complaints from aggrieved consumers during 2024’s first three weeks compared to the 33 submitted for the previous monthly record in December 2023.

And the number of consumer complaints submitted for the 2023 full-year stood at 194 - a figure that represented a near-quadrupling of 2022’s 52. Retail stores were the industry subject to the most com- plaints with 16, followed by hardware stores and courier services at 14 apiece.

Most of the complaints related to alleged “shoddy

workmanship”, Ms Farrington-Austin said, with most retail and hardware stores involved seeking to settle the matter quickly once a customer presented a receipt (proof of purchase) and can prove the damage was not of their own doing.

“The CPC also has an 81 percent success rate too,” Ms Farrington-Austin said: “Now that people know that we are here, we are starting to see different types of complaints coming in. People are now com- plaining about make-up

artists who contract to give services and, when the customer shows up, they are not there.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the cosmetology industry have started to conduct business from home with clients booking appointments online and via social media. This trend has continued post-pandemic, but in some cases the quality of service provided has not kept pace with demand.

As a result, it is one of the fastest-growing sectors subject to consumer complaints

that are being submitted to the CPC. “We are starting to see Airbnb’s now getting a lot of complaints too,” Ms Farrington-Austin added.

The CPC now has a dedicated office that is more accessible to Bahamians making complaints. Beforehand, it was in a downtown Nassau office space that was difficult to access for most persons because of the lack of parking. The Commission has since been relocated to a location off Tonique Williams Highway.

The watchdog is also planning to hold its first-ever “providers educational forum” on February 22. This will give businesses an opportunity to understand what the CPC is about and educate them on their obligations under the Consumer Protection Act 2023.

“We are very well aware of the Government’s mandate which is, of course, reflected in our vision and our mission to ensure that we create an environment where business thrives and consumer rights are respected equally,” Ms Farrington-Austin said.