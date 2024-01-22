Elite pro hurdler Charlton leads the pack

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ONCE again, elite professional hurdler Devynne Charlton led the Bahamian contingent of athletes competing in various meets around the United States of America with another world-leading performance in the women’s 60 metres hurdles.

Among the list of Bahamians competing on the collegiate front were Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones, Brenden Vanderpool and Gabrielle Gibson.

The 28-year-old Charlton competed in the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas where she clocked a blazing 7.75 seconds for her second straight victory this season.

Charlton, representing Puma, had the fastest qualifying time of 7.82.

Jones, a freshman at Texas Tech, ran the fastest qualifying time of 6.56 in the preliminaries of the men’s 60m, but he didn’t contest the final.

Antoine Andrews, in his sophomore year at Texas Tech, finished third in the men’s 60m hurdles in 7.62. He won his heat for the third fastest qualifying time of 7.71.

On the field, Ohio State’s senior Shaun Miller Jr was tied for second with Devon Richardson, a senior at Kansas State, after they both cleared 7-0 1/4 (2.14m). Kennedy Sauder, a junior at Miami, won at the same height on fewer knockdowns on the countback. At the Samford Indoor Open at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, Vanderpool, the national record holder now in his freshman year at Samford, cleared 16-feet, 11-inches or 5.16 metres.

At the Washburn Rust Buster Meet at the Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kansas, Gibson, competing unattached for Kansas, won the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.28 after she posted the second fastest time of 8.52 in winning her heat in the preliminaries.

On the collegiate side, Androsian Troynelle Miller was third in the finals of the women’s 60m in 7.66. She produced the fastest qualifying time in winning her heat in 7.68.

Miller, who hails from Nicholls Town, Andros, was also 13th in the 200m in 25.79.

Breyanna Kemp, a sophomore at Ranger College, was 42nd in 27.25. Kemp also got 30th in the 400m in 1:06.35.

Colby College sophomores Keano Ferguson and Jamal Flowers were 10th and 11th respectively in the men’s 60m preliminaries in the same time of 6.99. Jonathan Fowler, a freshman at Oral Roberts, was 15th in 7.01.

Ferguson also got 11th in the 200m in 22.26 and Flowers was 72nd in 23.85.

In the men’s 400m, Oral Roberts’ senior Ethan Hanna got 30th in 51.89.

Grand Bahamian Brandon Hutchinson ran the opening leg of Cloud County’s 4 x 400 relay team that placed seventh in 3:30.11.

At the Jim Emmerich Alumni Meet at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, Grand Bahamian Zion Campbell took the victory in the men’s 50m final in 6.67. He had the fastest qualifying time of 6.71.

Tristen Hanna. a senior at South Dakota- State, was also victorious as he soared 46-feet, 11 3/4-inches or 14/32 metres in the men’s triple jump on his third attempt. He opened with 13.64m, followed by 13.63m, 13.81m, a foul and concluded with 14.06m.

On the women’s side, South Dakota, Angel Pratt, a junior at North Dakota State, placed 12th in the 400m in 58.60. She was 12th in her heat of the preliminaries.

In the 4 x 400m relay, Pratt ran the third leg as North Dakota State won in 3:48.22.

At the Ted Nelson Invite at the Texas A&M-RA Murray Dasken ‘38 Indoor Track at College Station, Texas, Tennessee’s sophomore Javonya Valcourt won her section of the women’s 400m for fourth overall in 53.03.

Valcourt also ran the opening leg for Tennessee as they finished second in the 4 x 400m relay in 3:33.89.

At the Fall Creek Pavilion at Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, Vincennes’s freshman Tumaini Skinner was his heat, but was fifth overall in the men’s 200m in 22.44.

Skinner also teamed up with freshman Clinton Laguerre as they helped Vincennes’ team of Desroy Jordan and Clmipo Ladipo to second in 3:27.02.