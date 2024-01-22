Friday: Murder. Sunday afternoon: Murder. Sunday night: Murder – WHEN WILL THE KILLINGS END?

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ANOTHER bloody weekend saw two men and a woman murdered, bringing the murder count to 17 for the year.

Despite the soaring murder rate, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings insisted the country is still safe.

“These incidents are isolated incidents,” she told reporters after the first of two fatal shootings yesterday. “These are incidents involving direct conflict with individuals and you hear me say it over and repeatedly, you got to find a better way to resolve your conflict. Violence is not the answer.”

The country’s 17th murder victim was gunned down at the corner of South Street and Hospital Lane around 7pm yesterday.

CSP Skippings said officers responded to reporters and found a small blue car fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. They chased the car but it evaded police in the Poinciana area.

She said the female victim is presumed to be in her mid-20s and is a resident of the south-western district off Carmichael Road.

A few hours before the woman was killed, a 21-year-old man was shot dead and another man was hospitalised in critical condition. The incident occurred shortly before 2pm yesterday within the Pinewood Gardens community.

CSP Skippings said the victim, a resident of Grand Bahama, was on the island to attend the funeral of a relative who was murdered last year.

“I can say to you that we are actively pursuing two males who are responsible for this incident, who were in a Nissan vehicle,” she said.

“One of the males was armed with a high-powered weapon, the other with a handgun, and they opened fire on the two males, which resulted in one of the males succumbing to his injuries on scene.”

The other man who was shot, aged 31, sustained gunshot injuries to his upper torso and remains in critical condition. CSP Skippings said the victims are not known to police.

Meanwhile, shortly after 8pm Friday night, a 40-year-old man died following a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and West End Avenue.

The victim was standing on West End Avenue when the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle approached and discharged multiple gunshots in his direction, resulting in him receiving gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Last week, the Davis administration released its crime plan in response to the soaring murder rate, but the opposition called it a “glossy brochure” with vague details and recycled information.