Friday: Murder. Sunday afternoon: Murder. Sunday night: Murder – WHEN WILL THE KILLINGS END?

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
ANOTHER bloody weekend saw two men and a woman murdered, bringing the murder count to 17 for the year.
Despite the soaring murder rate, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings insisted the country is still safe.
“These incidents are isolated incidents,” she told reporters after the first of two fatal shootings yesterday. “These are incidents involving direct conflict with individuals and you hear me say it over and repeatedly, you got to find a better way to resolve your conflict. Violence is not the answer.”
The country’s 17th murder victim was gunned down at the corner of South Street and Hospital Lane around 7pm yesterday.
CSP Skippings said officers responded to reporters and found a small blue car fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. They chased the car but it evaded police in the Poinciana area.
She said the female victim is presumed to be in her mid-20s and is a resident of the south-western district off Carmichael Road.
A few hours before the woman was killed, a 21-year-old man was shot dead and another man was hospitalised in critical condition. The incident occurred shortly before 2pm yesterday within the Pinewood Gardens community.
CSP Skippings said the victim, a resident of Grand Bahama, was on the island to attend the funeral of a relative who was murdered last year.
“I can say to you that we are actively pursuing two males who are responsible for this incident, who were in a Nissan vehicle,” she said.
“One of the males was armed with a high-powered weapon, the other with a handgun, and they opened fire on the two males, which resulted in one of the males succumbing to his injuries on scene.”
The other man who was shot, aged 31, sustained gunshot injuries to his upper torso and remains in critical condition. CSP Skippings said the victims are not known to police.
Meanwhile, shortly after 8pm Friday night, a 40-year-old man died following a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and West End Avenue.
The victim was standing on West End Avenue when the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle approached and discharged multiple gunshots in his direction, resulting in him receiving gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
Last week, the Davis administration released its crime plan in response to the soaring murder rate, but the opposition called it a “glossy brochure” with vague details and recycled information.
Comments
DonAnthony 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Maybe PM from his travels in Africa will recommend days instead of a day of prayer?
John 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Originally they told us it was just a small group of bad boys killing up one another. That was decades ago. Then they said most of the murders were retaliation killings by friends and family members of murdered victims. They supported that by saying 40 percent of murdered victims were were wearing ankle monitors or were recently released from prison. Today a record number of women and children were killed or injured by gunfire. Not long ago these type killings took place at night. Today murders are happening at any hour of the day or night and at anywhere on the island of New Providence. No holds barred. At one point the police we’re working 12 hour shifts to help combat crime and especially murders. It helped but only for the time the plan was in effect. Then crime and murder shot back up. Today citizens, who are beyond concerned, and in some cases panicked, are calling for the government to declare a state of emergency on Nee Providence and to put the Defense Force on the streets to compliment the police. This, too has its own challenges because the police and defense force officers don’t always get slot. Bottom line: THE COUNTRY IS RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
But, the public and the Police know who the 242 criminals are ........ just eradicate them "by any means necessary" (Malcolm X)
Vigilante justice is the last resort, when the courts & Parliament fail.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Meanwhile ............ the PM is travelling and the MONS is quiet as a mouse. The AG is more concerned about taking the FATF to the ICJ.
The criminal/human rights lawyers who run the country are powerless to stop the criminals.
The public is cowering behind their barred doors & windows in fear of their lives .........
Such is the state of the New Day PLP-run government.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
the Pm travels has nothing to do with crime even if the brilliant Fnm think so it all goes to show their intellect, police Skippings knows what she is talking these murders may be connected
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
The fnm can present their crime plan what is stopping them all they are good for is criticism and taking victory laps when people are killed
K4C 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
I'm going to say, perhaps the FNM aren't the governing party in office, can't recall in history how the opposition can govern
ScubaSteve 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Get the guns off the street... by any means necessary.
TalRussell 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Behind the headlines: ---- The calls for ending murderous weekends' ---- Is as simple as ---- Brungin' back the --- Bahamian Braid --- Loop Knot at the end of a Rope.** --- Yes?
TalRussell 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
MURDER are both crimes of the Heart! --- One acts to commit --- Oher snaps life away!. --- Neither lengthy imprisonment nor the Bahamian Braid --- Loop Knot at the end of a Rope. --- NO EVIDENCE proven to deter crime. --- Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID