Man dies after being thrown from his motorbike on JFK

A MAN in his early to mid-20s died after he lost control of his motorbike yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Demetria Capron said the man was travelling on John F Kennedy west of Gladstone Road around 4.15pm when he lost control of his motorcycle, collided with the median and was thrown off his bike. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police wouldn’t say if the man wore protective gear, citing the early stage of the investigation.

This is the second traffic fatality of the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Jamarion Russell, 17, was killed in Abaco on January 4.

The teenager was driving a white Honda vehicle in the area of Blackwood on SC Bootle Highway when he reportedly lost control of the car and ran into bushes on the northern side of the street. According to police, the traffic accident occurred at 8.10pm.