Training agency graduates latest recruits

THE National Training Agency (NTA) held a graduation ceremony for its 22nd group of New Providence trainees last Thursday at its Gladstone Road and Munnings Drive location.

The more than 60 graduates who became certified upon successful completion of their 14 weeks’ training, were congratulated by Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of labour and the public service, and Jervin Smith, chief executive officer/loans, by phone. They both urged the graduates to create a plan, set goals and consistently try to attain them. Many of the graduates are employed by hotels, restaurants and other businesses that have co-operative ties with the NTA.

Students received certificates, pins and special awards in areas such as auto service and care; butler service; culinary and baking; food and beverage service; teacher’s aide; and information technology. Training providers were Synergy Bahamas, Top Tier Butler Service, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Garage, and Ebenezer College Virtual Smart School.