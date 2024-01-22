Tributes paid to Dr Elwood Donaldson, who died age 86

TRIBUTES were paid over the weekend to Dr Elwood Donaldson, the former parliamentarian and nation builder who died at 86.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called him a seasoned politician, a visionary leader and a cherished mentor.

“Dr Donaldson’s journey in public service is a tale of resilience, innovation and unyielding commitment to our beloved nation,” he said in a statement. “From his early days in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to his integral role in the historic House of Assembly from 1967 to 1972, Ellie was a key architect in advancing Majority Rule, a cornerstone of our modern democracy. His contributions during this period were not just acts of political participation but brave statements of his belief in a just, equitable Bahamas.

“Dr Donaldson showcased his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to his principles as one of the Dissident Eight. His role in forming the Free National Movement (FNM) through the amalgamation of the Free PLP and the UBP was a testament to his belief in the power of unity and collaboration for the greater good of our nation.

“Yet, his journey did not end there. Returning to his roots with the PLP during the first Christie administration and serving as a non-resident Ambassador to UNESCO, Dr Donaldson demonstrated that true service to one’s country transcends party lines and political affiliations. His work in these roles further cemented his legacy as a statesman who put country above self.

“His loss marks the end of an era. With his passing, Sir Arthur Foulkes and Maurice Moore remain the only living members of the 1967 House of Assembly, a reminder of the passage of time and the importance of preserving the history and lessons of our past leaders.

“He was not just a politician but a husband, father, friend, mentor, and, above all, a true patriot. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all Bahamians who strive for a better Bahamas. Future generations will study his contributions to our nation, serving as a symbol of hope and a guide for aspiring leaders.”

FNM leader Michael Pintard described Dr Donaldson as fearless, who boldly shared his views regardless of who was in power.

“Dr Donaldson’s contribution to the ideals of the Free National Movement will always be remembered and cherished,” he said. “I will personally miss his wit and commitment to tell the powerful story of our history as a party and as a country.”