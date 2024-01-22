Works officials to inspect Abaco infrastructure woe

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A CABINET minister says Ministry of Works officials will visit Abaco tomorrow to inspect the island’s roads and other much-needed upgrades to public infrastructure.

Clay Sweeting, minister of works and Family Island affairs, pledged that the team will be “aggressive” in addressing any deficiencies while also speaking to residents to hear their concerns.

He said: “Tuesday, the unregulated community task force will be traveling to Abaco. I will also be carrying a team from the Ministry of Works at the same time to do an assessment on the roadworks and other infrastructure upgrades as needed to be done in Abaco.

“We hope to become aggressive there in Abaco to fix up some of the road- works and other issues that the residents have been complaining about. So, it’ll be a two-fold trip and we will have a Town Meeting to speak with residents on

their concerns in regards to the unregulated communities to address that and also other situations.”

Mr Sweeting said infra- structure issues on the Abaco cays will also be addressed, with the Ministry of Works seeking to maximise the benefits from the funding it was allocated in the 2023-2024 Budget.

“It’s going to be a holistic approach,” he added. “Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama years ago, and we’re going to be aggressive in our approach in ensuring that residents in Abaco get the care and attention from the Ministry of Works that they deserve.

“We understand that there are some issues, and on the cays as well some infrastructural issues, so we’ll do as much as we can do with what funding is allocated but we will ensure that Abaco gets some attention.”

Residents and business owners in Abaco have complained about the state of the roads, derelict buildings, landfills and other infrastructure challenges for years after Hurricane Dorian.